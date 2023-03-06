Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will present a motion to the Board of Supervisors today to step up county actions to combat illegal dumping — particularly illegal commercial dumping.
“The negative environmental consequences from large-scale illegal dumping sites, which often include construction and demolition debris and green waste, continue exacerbating the disparities in environmental justice of the residents in the surrounding communities,” the motion said. “Illegally dumped materials may negatively impact groundwater, alter drainage courses that could create flooding issues and cause slope-stability issues, which may result in material impacting neighboring properties.
East Los Angeles and other disadvantaged communities, which make up 22% of the unincorporated areas, have been subjected to 75% of all reported illegal dumping cases, the motion said.
In 2021, the Antelope Valley accounted for an estimated 20% of the total tonnage of illegal dumping collected by the county, despite being only 10% of the population.
Countywide, the number of illegal dumping cases has drastically increased from 2,700 cases in 2016 to a peak of 22,000 in 2020, according to the motion.
In 2021, there was a slight decrease to 19,600 cases, but that resulted in approximately 15,000 tons of illegally dumped items collected.
The county’s costs associated with illegal dumping have increased as well. In Fiscal Year 2020-21 the associated costs totaled nearly $2.7 million, a 150% increase from the total cost in Fiscal Year 2016-17, the motion said.
Under the proposed motion, the directors of Public Works and Regional Planning, in consultation with County Counsel, would develop and report back to the Board in writing in 60 days on proposed amendments to county code and legislation against illegal dumping.
For example, the report will cover a proposed amendment to applicable provisions of the County Code to require large construction projects in unincorporated LA County that generate more than 1,000 cubic yards of waste to track removal of all waste from the origination site and provide verification of disposal at a lawful and permitted disposal site.
The report should also include proposed legislation that would enable Public Works to block access and egress to and from property after notice is posted at the property and the owner continues to allow illegal dumping of waste and illegal operation/handling of waste on the owner’s property, without first obtaining required permits from Public Works.
Other proposed legislation would enable the county to impound vehicles that are used for illegal dumping and increase penalties on illegal dumpers.
The proposed motion also asks the district attorney and the sheriff, in collaboration with the departments of Public Works and Regional Planning, to report back in writing in 60 days on the feasibility to develop a trained and permanent illegal dumping enforcement team, to proactively prevent, enforce and prosecute illegal dumpers and the operators of illegal dumping sites, including an assessment of estimated costs, the motion said.
The proposed motion would also direct the county chief executive officer to report back in writing during the 2023-24 budget deliberations, identifying a dedicated funding source for the purpose of combating illegal dumping and addressing environmental justice concerns.
The public may attend the Board meeting and comment in person. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., today at the Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St.
They can also listen and make comments by telephone.
To listen only, call 877 873-8017. The access code is 111111 for English and 22222 for Spanish translation.
To make comments, call 877-226-8163 before 9:30 a.m. The participant code is 1336503. The illegal dumping motion is Agenda Item 19. When the Board begins discussing Agenda Item 19, press 1, then 0.
