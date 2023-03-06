Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will present a motion to the Board of Supervisors today to step up county actions to combat illegal dumping — particularly illegal commercial dumping.

“The negative environmental consequences from large-scale illegal dumping sites, which often include construction and demolition debris and green waste, continue exacerbating the disparities in environmental justice of the residents in the surrounding communities,” the motion said. “Illegally dumped materials may negatively impact groundwater, alter drainage courses that could create flooding issues and cause slope-stability issues, which may result in material impacting neighboring properties.

