The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider whether to adopt the Los Angeles Countywide 2022 Parks Needs Assessment Plus update to the 2016 Parks Needs Assessment Plan.
The updated plan focuses on environmental conservation and restoration, regional recreation and rural recreation.
“The 2022 Parks Needs Assessment Plus (PNA+) is Los Angeles County’s 30x30 plan which sets a visionary and critical path to advance environmental conservation and restoration, regional recreation, and rural recreation,” a motion by supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis said.
The unincorporated portion of the Antelope Valley Study Area covers 1,800 square miles, or 44%, of the 4,083 square miles in the county.
The analysis found that in the Antelope Valley, there is a high concentration of vulnerable populations in Littlerock, Sun Village and Lake Los Angeles.
Those areas were identified as having the highest recreation need due to a combination of social and environmental factors, the report said.
The regional recreation facilities and trails in the area are poorly served by public transportation and largely inaccessible without the use of a personal vehicle.
The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve and the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area have the highest rates of visitorship to regional recreation facilities in the northwest Antelope Valley.
In 2019, the Poppy Reserve had 64,750 visitors between March and May, when the poppy bloom was at its peak. Monthly visitorship dropped significantly, the following year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shows 5,948 people visited during those same months.
An area where the Antelope Valley does exceed the county is with trails. According to the report, the study area has 3.22 miles of trails per 1,000 residents, which is well above the countywide average of 0.33.
“Although this study area has many miles of regional trails, there is still a need to create more trails to improve connectivity and provide additional recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike,” the report said.
Many areas adjacent to the Angeles National Forest, such as Valyermo, Llano and Gorman, have been identified as a priority areas for conservation.
In regard to community engagement themes, heat, distance, safety, lack of information and limited facilities are identified as barriers to park use for residents in the study area.
