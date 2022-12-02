Parks Needs Assessment Plan

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is among the Los Angeles County parks that could benefit from the county’s 2022 Parks Needs Assessment Plus update, which the Board of Supervisors will consider, Tuesday.

 Valley Press files

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider whether to adopt the Los Angeles Countywide 2022 Parks Needs Assessment Plus update to the 2016 Parks Needs Assessment Plan.

The updated plan focuses on environmental conservation and restoration, regional recreation and rural recreation.

