Looking to address a shortage of mobile crisis response workers, Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will present a motion at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting that seeks to direct county officials to establish a plan for a pilot program to incentivize the hiring and retention of field-based positions that are part of the Department of Mental Health’s various mental health crisis response programs.
The shortage of workers means mobile crisis services are not running 24/7 in the county as hoped. LA County is one of the few jurisdictions in the country that links 988 (the national number for suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline that launched last July) to mobile crisis response teams.
“While the rollout of 9-8-8 has been successful in many ways, the county has had a very difficult time filling the roles for mobile crisis teams,” the motion said. “In the context of a nationwide mental health worker shortage, field-based services can be difficult to fill when the alternative is teleworking or clinic-based services.”
Anticipating that challenge, the Board passed a motion in October 2021 directing the Department of Mental Health to consider relaxing background checks, speeding up the hiring process, implementing bonuses for field-based positions and reactivating a loan forgiveness program.
The Department of Mental Health completed all of those tasks. In addition, last October, the Board passed a motion directing the Department of Mental Health to expand the number of directly operated programs that serve as training sites for students in key mental health-related fields to help with recruitment.
The Department of Mental Health is working on doing the expansion; however, hiring and retention for mobile crisis response team positions remains a challenge, the motion said.
The county has 33 out of 50 budgeted Psychiatric Mobile Response Teams. The shortage contributes to slow response times when a Psychiatric Mobile Response Team needs to be dispatched, the motion said.
The Department of Mental Health completed two contracts with Sycamores and Vista Del Mar for Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams and is negotiating a third contract.
There are only two operational Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams run by Sycamores because they face the same challenges as the county in hiring and retention, the motion said.
As a result, mobile crisis services are still not running 24/7 in the county. In addition, there are six mental health clinician vacancies in Mental Evaluation Teams, which limits the ability of the teams to respond to 911 calls that involve people with mental illness, which can lead to negative outcomes, the motion said.
“While DMH has put certain incentives in place, like bonuses and loan forgiveness programs, it is clear that this is not enough to incentivize mental health professionals who are in high demand to take these crisis response positions,” the motion said.
The proposed motion directs the Department of Mental Health, the County CEO and the Department of Human Resources to establish a pilot program to incentivize the hiring and retention of field-based positions that are part of the Department of Mental Health’s various mental health crisis response programs.
Those include the Psychiatric Mobile Response Teams, Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams, Mental Evaluation Teams and School Threat Assessment Response Team.
The proposed motion laid out 13 incentives the departments should consider including signing bonuses, expanding retention bonuses to all positions involved in field response and implementing shift differentials in their plan and report back in writing in 60 days.
The public may attend the Board meeting and comment in person. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., today at the Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St.
They can also listen and make comments by telephone.
To listen only, call 877 873-8017. The access code is 111111 for English and 22222 for Spanish translation.
To make comments, call 877-226-8163 before 9:30 a.m. The participant code is 1336503. The alternative crisis response motion is Agenda Item 7. When the Board begins discussing Agenda Item 7, press 1, then 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.