Looking to address a shortage of mobile crisis response workers, Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will present a motion at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting that seeks to direct county officials to establish a plan for a pilot program to incentivize the hiring and retention of field-based positions that are part of the Department of Mental Health’s various mental health crisis response programs.

The shortage of workers means mobile crisis services are not running 24/7 in the county as hoped. LA County is one of the few jurisdictions in the country that links 988 (the national number for suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline that launched last July) to mobile crisis response teams.

