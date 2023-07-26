LOS ANGELES — Despite concerns over the costs of the program and how it will be funded, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to provide free phone calls for jail inmates.

“The data is crystal clear — one-third of families go into debt trying to maintain contact with those who are incarcerated, and this primarily impacts low-income people of color, specifically Black women and Latinas,” Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion, said in a statement following the vote. “Free phone calls are about transforming how Los Angeles County goes about business. We should not be in the business of burdening families already struggling to cope and survive. Rather, we need to be about creating safety nets that break the chains of systemic racism and inequities.”

