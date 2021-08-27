ROSAMOND — The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a solar project on the west side of Rosamond, a decision that had been continued from the July 27 meeting.
The Raceway Solar 2.0 Project is on five separate sites between Rosamond Boulevard and Avenue A and between 70th and 90th streets west. The entire project totals 1,250 acres of privately owned land, according to the staff report.
It is intended to produce 271 megawatts of electricity, along with 100 megawatts of energy storage, an increase of 20 megawatts over the previous staff report.
Such updates, including a clarification that the battery storage will be in Kern County instead of across the street in Los Angeles County, were factored into changes to the project’s economic impact since it was last considered.
Battery storage is not subject to the property tax exclusion that affects areas of solar energy production, said Lorelei Oviatt, director of Planning and Natural Resources Development.
“The fiscal benefits of this project are significantly different now,” she said.
With the clarifications, the new fiscal impact estimates property taxes of $637,000 annually over 30 years, for a total of $19 million, she said.
In addition, the project will generate an estimated $1.5 million in one-time sales tax revenues and a one-time cumulative impact charge of $817,000.
The project land, once used for agriculture, is owned by the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, which as a public agency pays only $11,000 per year in property taxes, Oviatt said.
At the July 27 meeting, Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner asked to continue the project while he had questions regarding the project’s economic impact, specifically related to the property tax exclusion for solar projects.
With the impact from the battery storage in particular, Scrivner said he could support the project.
“The real game-changer to me is construction of the battery storage,” he said.
The increased property tax revenues from the property are necessary to help pay for important county services, he said.
The battery storage is also important to maintain stability of the state’s electrical power grid, Oviatt said.
For the most part, public support for the project came from those involved in the unions and industries involved in solar project construction. Supporters outnumbered opponents speaking at Tuesday’s Board meeting.
Opposition was primarily voiced by Rosamond residents who are concerned about the impact of the project to nearby residences, dust and loss of natural habitat.
“This is too close to our town,” resident Lisa Checkly-Sanchez said.
One exception was John Beery, whose family has lived in Rosamond for generations. He owns 14 parcels within a half-mile of the project and once farmed the land on which the project will be located. He leases land to other solar projects elsewhere and supports the Raceway project.
Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council President William Parkman only reminded the Board that the Council has raised concerns about the project all along.
“I don’t envy you,” he told the supervisors. “Godspeed.”
Oviatt, herself a Rosamond resident, said the project is a better use of land than the 200,000 houses that were once envisioned for the area. With the water restrictions in place since the 2015 adjudication of the underlying water basin, that number of houses could never be built.
The water restrictions also has led to the loss of agriculture in the area.
As approved, Raceway Solar 2.0 is significantly smaller than the original proposal for the project, which consisted of seven separate sites totaling 1,850 acres and producing 400 megawatts of power.
When the initial proposal was made public in 2018, it drew considerable opposition from residents, who argued it was too close to existing homes, would decrease property values and would lock some properties within the project boundaries.
As the environmental and permitting process proceeded, the project owner, AES (formerly known as sPower) scaled back the project, dropping two sites and shifting west to avoid homes and some sensitive species found during the environmental studies.
