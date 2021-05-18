The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose many issues, including access to high-quality Internet as many workers and students were forced to work from home during the pandemic.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis would like to help close the digital divide.
The supervisors today will consider a motion by Barger and Solis to request funding to address the following issues: build a fiber network that provides service to unserved buildings and houses, construct a statewide middle mile network with open access fiber, provide 100/10 Mbps fiber optics locations now without it, and programs to increase adoption.
The supervisors’ motion would instruct the Los Angeles County’s Legislative Advocates in Sacramento to support Broadband for All Funding Plan Coalition’s budget proposal or similar broadband infrastructure investment budget proposals designed to address the digital divide.
According to the Los Angeles Economic Development Corp., large portions of the county, primarily in Districts 1, 2 and 5, have more than 20% of the population without reliable Internet access. Also, these areas also have a higher concentration of unemployment and is where many communities of color reside, the motion said.
The Board’s virtual meeting is at 9:30 a.m. today. To listen by telephone, call 877-873-8017 and enter the access code when prompted — E111111 for English or 222222 for Spanish.
To address the Board on all regular agenda items, call 877-226-8163 using participant code 852761 starting at 9 a.m. For public hearing agenda items Nos. 1 through 6, call 877-226-8163 using participant code 1336503 starting at 10 a.m.
Written public comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov. They will be part of the official record.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast to view via the Web.
