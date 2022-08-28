LOS ANGELES — Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell will ask her colleagues, this week, to advance a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways.
“Disturbingly, traffic fatalities have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reckless speeding, street takeovers and erratic driver behavior has become widespread,” Mitchell wrote in a motion that will go before the Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday.
“We need to explore the availability of additional tools to improve our infrastructure and to hold people accountable to mitigate dangerous driver behavior and keep people alive.”
Her motion calls for a series of reports from county officials, and would instruct the Department of Public Works to hire an outside contractor “to conduct an after-action review” of the response to the Aug. 4 crash at La Brea and Slauson avenues.
Mitchell also asks that Public Works officials “take appropriate actions to slow down excessive speeds on La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue and surround areas including, but not limited to, consideration of off-the-shelf and/or quick-build safety improvements” within 30 days.
The motion also calls for county staff to explore what possible changes in state and local law could help further regulate speed in the area, through methods such as “automated speed enforcement and red-light cameras at key intersections.”
It also calls for the development in 60 days of a complete “Community Traffic Safety” plan for the Windsor Hills/Ladera Heights area that includes a study of possible “road diets to curb excessive speeding.”
Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse, is accused of speeding her Mercedes-Benz into the intersection of La Brea and Slauson around 1:40 p.m. Aug. 4, broadsiding a vehicle and causing a fiery, chain-reaction crash that killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of Los Angeles, who relatives said was eight-and-a-half months pregnant.
Her unborn child, Armani Lester, also died in the crash and is considered a victim, along with Ryan’s 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and 24-year-old boyfriend, Reynold Lester of Los Angeles.
(1) comment
Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell is a fool. The nurse was impaired..lets not suppress everyone because one idiot gets stupid. Weasels like Holly Mitchell are just trying to make a name for themselves...Clueless Morons like her are why everyone is leaving California, and New York...Woke States are a Joke.
