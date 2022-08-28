LOS ANGELES — Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell will ask her colleagues, this week, to advance a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways.

“Disturbingly, traffic fatalities have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reckless speeding, street takeovers and erratic driver behavior has become widespread,” Mitchell wrote in a motion that will go before the Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell is a fool. The nurse was impaired..lets not suppress everyone because one idiot gets stupid. Weasels like Holly Mitchell are just trying to make a name for themselves...Clueless Morons like her are why everyone is leaving California, and New York...Woke States are a Joke.

