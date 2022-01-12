The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a motion at Tuesday’s meeting, by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl, for the establishment of a nuisance abatement ordinance for illegal cannabis operations.
The Board also approved the ordinance for introduction.
The proposed ordinance would declare any unpermitted commercial cannabis activity within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County to be unlawful and a public nuisance. It also includes an administrative penalty up to $30,000 per day for each day the unpermitted commercial cannabis activity occurs on the property.
Barger said the motion was intended to work within the law.
“This motion is not about making cannabis illegal, this motion is about protecting the consumer and the community from the unforeseen impact of illegal cannabis cultivation,” she said. “This is also about creating the administrative penalties to ensure that we deter illegal operators with penalties that will make an impact.”
Barger added the current penalties are not severe enough to stop illegal cannabis cultivation sites.
Existing L.A. County code prohibits all commercial cannabis activity within the county’s unincorporated areas. This includes the establishment, maintenance and operation of any commercial cannabis business activity and the renting or leasing of, or allowing property to be used for that purpose in all zones, according to the motion.
However, the county continues to be inundated with unpermitted cannabis dispensaries in the unincorporated areas including the Antelope Valley.
“I have seen the impact of illegal cannabis grows, which has led to serious concerns in the Antelope Valley and what it has done not only for the community in terms of public safety but also from an environmental standpoint,” Barger said.
The problems associated with illegal large-scale cannabis grows include water theft, trespass, use of dangerous pesticides and fertilizers and trash and debris being left behind.
The illegal grows are not restricted to open spaces of the Antelope Valley, Barger said.
“Homes are being gutted and converted to indoor grows to grow hundreds of plants,” she said. “Not only does this completely destroy the inside of the property, the chemicals and electricity needed to accommodate any indoor grow can be damaging to the environment and have the capability to cause an electrical fire.”
Kuehl thanked Barger for bringing the motion forward and for allowing her to co-author it.
“Large-scale illegal cannabis operations cause huge public safety and environmental safety concerns,” she said. “I want to particularly underscore how they dangerously threaten our waters system.”
Supervisor Hilda Solis thanked her colleagues for bringing the matter forward.
“It’s such an important issue,” she said. “I really am appreciative because of the fact that we have 30-plus illegal dispensaries operating in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles, alone. So I am very happy that we are looking at this and are going to take some very proactive stance on it.”
Supervisor Janice Hahn also supported the motion.
“Certainly, illegal cannabis farms, dispensaries, are a problem,” she said. “I know my office hears regularly from constituents who are very concerned about the unregulated businesses in their neighborhoods.”
Hahn said providing a legal pathway for people to grow, produce and sell cannabis can help to tackle the illegal market by ensuring they give legal options that are safe, regulated and possibly taxed by the county.
Board Chair Holly Mitchell agreed with Hahn.
“The county’s lack of a legal, enforceable option has helped to breed a situation that this motion attempts to address,” she said.
