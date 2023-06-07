LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the creation of a commission focusing on the rights and welfare of LGBTQ+ people in the nation’s most populous county.

According to the board motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, such a commission is needed due to the “ever increasing bias, prejudice and hate against those who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.”

