LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously adopted a countywide assessment of park needs identifying priority areas for development of recreational facilities, and calling for efforts to transform “degraded lands” such as landfills and oil fields into open spaces, especially in lower-income communities.

The Los Angeles Countywide Parks Needs Assessment identifies high-need areas and sets targets for acquisition and protection of natural lands, restoration of “degraded lands” and establishment of regional and rural recreation.

