LOS ANGELES — Hoping to foster more regional oversight of homelessness programs, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to create an Executive Committee of elected officials from across the Southland to coordinate county and local efforts to tackle the problem.

“This has been a long time in the making, and in order for it to work, we all have to work together,” according to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who introduced the motion with Supervisor Hilda Solis.

