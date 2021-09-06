BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a $3.5 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, an increase of 4.4%, or $147.2 million, over the previous year.
“We have learned many lessons throughout the past year as we have worked to respond to local impacts of the global pandemic,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in presenting the budget to the Board. “While the upcoming year will have its own set of challenges, we have the experience, strategies and heartfelt commitment to dealing with these issues head-on.”
The budget increase is due in part to increased personnel costs, including higher retirement costs for public safety personnel and the net addition of 82 positions, as well as funding for all firefighter positions in the county, according to the staff report.
Public protection operations account for about a third of the budget, with $1 billion budgeted for items including the sheriff’s and fire departments, district attorney, probation, animal control and child support services, Alsop said.
Operating expenses increased by $68 million, which includes responses to the COVID-19 pandemic such as public health contracts, rental assistance programs and homeless services, according to the staff report.
Major maintenance and road construction contracts also added to this increase.
The county will receive nearly $175 million in federal funding through the COVID relief funds of the American Rescue Plan. Half of this amount has already been received and the rest will be received in May.
Plans for this funding included in the 2021-2022 budget include $25.84 million in premium pay for essential workers; $10 million for the county’s public hospital authority; $15 million to support programs for homelessness, behavioral health, substance abuse and mental health; and $10 million for public WiFi in all county parks.
Another $31.5 million is set aside for various infrastructure projects.
