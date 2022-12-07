The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley.
“The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement released after Tuesday’s vote. “The closest crisis residential treatment program is more than 50 miles away in Sylmar. My Antelope Valley constituents deserve to have access to high-quality residential programming to treat their mental health needs. If we expect to make a dent in the mental health and homelessness crisis, this is the type of action the county needs to take — an investment in building up our mental health bed capacity to treat behavioral health disorders, heal trauma, and provide systematic care.”
Barger’s motion directs the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to report back within 30 days with an assessment of the utilization and disposition of clients at the High Desert Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in Lancaster.
The center, at 415 East Ave. I, opened, last year. The center, the first of its kind in the area, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It serves individuals ages 13 and older who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis.
The center has separate psychiatric urgent care facilities for up to 12 adults and a facility for up to six adolescents ages 13 to 17.
“This was a significant step forward in addressing the coverage gap in the high desert, but step-down residential services are still direly needed,” Barger’s motion said.
The results of the Department of Mental Health assessment will be used to document a need for a crisis residential treatment program in the county’s Service Planning Area 1, which consists of the Antelope Valley. Crisis residential treatment programs provide recovery-oriented, individualized plans that promote the ultimate goal of becoming self-sufficient and returning to the community, Barger’s motion said.
I have gained a little respect for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...I have always admired Mrs. Barger (D) even though I am a staunch Republican (R).
