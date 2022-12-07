Supervisors - mental health

Los Angeles County supervisors, in their Tuesday meeting, discuss a motion on intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley.

“The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement released after Tuesday’s vote. “The closest crisis residential treatment program is more than 50 miles away in Sylmar. My Antelope Valley constituents deserve to have access to high-quality residential programming to treat their mental health needs. If we expect to make a dent in the mental health and homelessness crisis, this is the type of action the county needs to take — an investment in building up our mental health bed capacity to treat behavioral health disorders, heal trauma, and provide systematic care.”

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I have gained a little respect for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...I have always admired Mrs. Barger (D) even though I am a staunch Republican (R).

