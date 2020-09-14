The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to expand services for commercially sexually exploited children.
According to the motion, a majority of children identified as commercially sexually exploited have had prior involvement with the child welfare system.
Of 361 commercially sexually exploited youth identified by law enforcement first responders during the first four years of the Law Enforcement First Responders Protocol (August 2014 to 2018), more than 85% had prior involvement with the Department of Children and Family Services, and approximately 66% had referrals alleging sexual abuse.
Additionally, of the more than 500 children and youth who received commercially sexually exploited services during that time, 83.5% had prior child welfare system involvement, including 55% who had prior foster care placement, according to the motion.
In addition to their prior history with DCFS, these CSE children and youth may have experienced significant trauma prior to and during their exploitation, including sexual, emotional, and physical abuse often beginning in early childhood, as well as family and community violence, and grief and loss. In addition, these youth may have immediate and ongoing medical needs due to unaddressed illness, violence or injury, and may need to access reproductive health care. These underlying needs must be addressed to help these children and youth feel safe and thrive,” the motion said.
The motion directs the Office of Child Protection, in collaboration with the Department of Children and Family Services and Probation, to conduct an expedited solicitation to vendors with known commercially sexually exploited children expertise to increase the number of home-based placement options available for those children and youth.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Because of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will be conducted live virtually.
