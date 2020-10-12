The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to activate the Recovery Section of the County Emergency Operations Center to begin the recovery phase for communities impacted by the Lake and Bobcat fires.
Barger’s motion seeks to direct the appropriate LA County department heads to take actions necessary for recovery.
Barger and county officials, including Public Works Director Mark Pestrella, Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Sullivan and Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan, toured the fire ravaged communities on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
“With the significant loss of vegetation resulting from the fire, there is a substantially heightened risk of flooding, debris flows, and mudslides from the burned areas during rain events in the upcoming rainy season and beyond, until the vegetation in the burn areas has recovered,” the motion said. “This creates a significant hazard for communities near the burn areas, which includes direct impacts on properties due to debris flows may require mitigation measures.”
Officials estimate the potential for approximately seven million cubic yards of debris and sediment from the Bobcat Fire to flow into debris basins, debris dams, and reservoirs below the burn areas reducing the capacity to provide flood protection to downstream communities.
“As these unincorporated communities are reeling from the impacts of these current disasters, there has been additional ongoing stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the motion said. “Many of these socioeconomically diverse communities were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, facing escalating health, mental health, and financial health impacts. Now as our communities look to rebuild, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the County must take swift action to ensure their ability to recover.”
Barger’s motion also says the county should be mindful of the potential cost of rebuilding as well as the unforeseen costs that may be incurred by homeowners before rebuilding can start.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually due to safety precautions because of the ongoing pandemic.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast to watch the meeting.
To listen only by telephone, call 877-873-8017 and enter the access code when prompted: Access Code for English: 111111 Access Code for Spanish: 222222
To address the board call 877-226-8163. Enter participant code 1336503 starting at 9 a.m.
Public comments may be submitted through the board’s website at https://publiccomment.bos.lacountry.gov
