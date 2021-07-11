The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion submitted by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to revisit recommendations on cannabis regulation and look at what it would take to remove the ban on commercial cannabis in unincorporated Los Angeles County.
California voters in November 2016 passed Proposition 64, which approved the legalization of recreational cannabis in California starting in January 2018.
The Board of Supervisors subsequently established the Office of Cannabis Management. The office (now part of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs) established a working group to develop recommendations for cannabis regulation in unincorporated parts of the county. The working group developed a set of 64 recommendations that were meant to provide a framework for development of cannabis regulations in unincorporated parts of the county, according to the motion.
In June 2018, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs presented supervisors with options to remove the commercial cannabis ban and move forward with a process to forward to legalize and regulate cannabis in the unincorporated areas of the county, the motion said.
Supervisors instead opted to accept the report as a “receive-and-file” and not take any action.
“In the three years since then, much has changed and evolved in the area of cannabis legalization,” the motion said. “Multiple additional states have legalized recreational cannabis, bringing the total to 24 states; Canada became the first nation to legalize cannabis at a federal level; and the two biggest cities in LA County, Los Angeles and Long Beach, now allow commercial cannabis. It is clear that the rest of California, and the nation as a whole, is moving in the direction of legalizing, taxing and regulating recreational cannabis.
“It is time for the Board to revisit what it would look like to remove the commercial cannabis ban in unincorporated LA County, and there are now many examples of jurisdictions who have already been through the process to learn from.”
The proposed motion would direct the Office of Cannabis Management to reconvene a group of subject-level experts to reexamine the recommendations for cannabis regulation and update them based on all the new information that has emerged in the last three years.
The Board of Supervisors will conduct a live virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To listen by telephone call (877) 873-8017 Enter the access code when prompted. Access Code for English: 111111 Access Code for Spanish: 222222.
To address the Board on all regular agenda items, call 877-226-8163, using participant code 1336503, starting at 9 a.m.
Written public comments may be submitted through the website https://publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov, which will become part of the official record.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast to view via the Web.
