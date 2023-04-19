LOS ANGELES — A proposed $43 billion Los Angeles County budget proposal for 2023-24 got early support Tuesday from the Board of Supervisors, although the initial review only begins a months-long public hearing process leading up to final adoption of a spending plan in October.
County CEO Fesia Davenport unveiled her budget proposal Monday, and presented it Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors, which took a procedural vote giving preliminary approval to the document. Public hearings on the budget will begin May 10.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the budget proposal “got several things right.”
“I am pleased it includes ongoing funding for sheriff’s academies to help keep our communities safe,” she said in a statement. “Our county must have a functioning pipeline that recruits and trains quality candidates for the sheriff’s department. This has a ripple effect, allowing us to maintain necessary staffing levels for our local sheriff’s stations and jails.
“I am also encouraged that the Department of Mental Health is allocated more than $60 million in Mental Health Services Act funding and more than 165 positions to expand services — including 32 positions for the Antelope Valley Children and Family Health Clinic. The rural communities I represent need more access to services and will welcome the additional support.”
In releasing the budget proposal Monday, Davenport warned of an unstable economy and potential future liabilities from child sex assault claims that could range into the billions of dollars, having a significant impact on the county’s finances.
The spending plan includes investments in mental health services, homelessness programs and establishment of an Office of Constitutional Policing within the sheriff’s department. It also realizes the goal set by voter passage of Measure J in 2020 — mandating that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated “unrestricted revenues” be dedicated to community service programs and alternatives to incarceration.
Davenport said the budget proposal dedicates $288.3 million to such programs, along with nearly $198 million more that will roll over from the current fiscal year, putting the 2023-34 total at about $486 million.
The budget proposal dedicates $692 million toward efforts to combat homelessness. The amount includes more than $60 million for mental health services and 168 positions to provide them; a $100 million pot of money for development and preservation of affordable housing; and $25.5 million for “city-specific programs and services” with a primary goal of moving people out of homeless encampments and into housing, along with supportive services.
