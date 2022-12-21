LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support, Tuesday, behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue.

The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing at the county Hall of Administration to address the Board — was a marked change from recent legal battles that saw the city and county often at odds while defending against a federal lawsuit demanding more action to address homelessness.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

If you are living in a city/state currently under Democrat leadership (Dictatorship), and you are saddened by all the homeless drug addicts you see, you witness violent crimes in your neighborhood, you worry about your kids at school, you can't afford a full tank of gas because you just paid $137 for three bags of groceries, how stupid would you have to be to walk into a voting booth and choose democrat again? Vote like your grandparents are watching and your grandchildren matter.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.