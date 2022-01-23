Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn called for an assessment of the Department of Children and Family Services as the Board looks for a new director for the agency and implements changes required under federal law.
Barger and Hahn submitted a motion for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to direct the LA County CEO and auditor-controller to engage a consultant to perform a programmatic and management audit of the Department of Children and Family Services to review recent analyses and recommendations that may have been conducted as part of other efforts, according to the motion.
In addition, the supervisors called for an evaluation of the current programs as well as the leadership/management structure.
The Department of Children and Family Services is embarking on a new phase following the resignation of former Director Bobby Cagle. Cagle submitted a letter of resignation, Nov. 23, notifying the Board of Supervisors of his intent to leave the department effective, Dec. 31.
Cagle left after 33 years of government service to pursue a career in the private sector.
The Department is also in the midst of implementing new fundamental fiscal and programmatic changes that are required for the federal Families First Prevention Services Act, which places more focus on prevention and community engagement so that children do not enter the child protection system, the motion said.
“Given these vast changes underway, it is an opportune time for the Board of Supervisors to assess DCFS and provide an inventory and landscape in this new phase to provide the tools to adjust and improve as needed,” the motion said.
The proposed audit and analysis would look at multiple areas such as pilot and demonstration initiatives directed by the Board of Supervisors, how program effectiveness is determined; whether staffing levels of programs are appropriate; and the management structure.
If the motion is approved, the analysis and recommendations should be provided to the Board in writing within 90 days. The motion called for the input of the Office of Child Protection, the Children and Families’ Commission, and pertinent County Departments’ that work closely with DCFS such as DMH, DPSS and Probation.
