SAN DIEGO — The chair of San Diego County’s Board of supervisors said he will resign amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a government employee, completing a shocking fall for a decorated Marine combat veteran whose star rose with his Democratic Party’s ascendancy in the nation’s eighth-largest city.

Nathan Fletcher, who defected from the Republican Party in 2013, was elected to a second term with 65% of the vote in November, two years after Democrats won a Board majority that eluded their grasp for decades.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

We are all Democrats when we are born....then as we mature (most not all) and get jobs, and start paying taxes...we become Republicans...but when a Democrat gets dirt on you ie... "infidelity" Kiddie movies" and Blackmails you (think SCOTUS Roberts (IMHO))..some become Democrats again. Most Pedophiles just stay Democrats...its easier on their Rat Brains...While they are "Hoping" Newsom will introduce more lenient Pedophile Laws.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.