Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 supersonic jet is progressing toward a first flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port with ground and taxi testing. The jet is a precursor for the company’s Overture supersonic passenger airliner.

 Photo courtesy of Boom Supersonic

MOJAVE — Much like its military counterpart down the road, the Mojave Air and Space Port has long been home to historic developments in aerospace.

That tradition continues as preparations are underway for flight testing a new supersonic jet, intended as a technology demonstrator precursor for a supersonic airliner.

