MOJAVE — Much like its military counterpart down the road, the Mojave Air and Space Port has long been home to historic developments in aerospace.
That tradition continues as preparations are underway for flight testing a new supersonic jet, intended as a technology demonstrator precursor for a supersonic airliner.
Colorado-based Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 jet moved to Mojave earlier this year and is undergoing ground and taxi tests on the runway in preparation for future flight tests.
“It’s fitting that XB-1 is now progressing toward first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port, home to more than 50 first flights and other significant aviation events,” Chief Test Pilot Bill “Doc” Shoemaker said. “I’m looking forward to flying XB-1 here, building on the achievements of other talented engineers and pilots who inspire us every day to make supersonic travel mainstream.”
The Federal Aviation Administration has approved an experimental certificate of airworthiness for the jet, clearing the way for flight testing, Boom Supersonic announced Thursday.
The composite and titanium aircraft is powered by a trio of after burning GE J85 jet engines, the same engines used in some military applications, such as the T-38 trainer. Another prominent Mojave aircraft, Scaled Composites’ WhiteKnight carrier aircraft, was also powered by two of the jet engines.
“The recent progress made towards XB-1’s first flight reflects the team’s collective efforts to build and safely fly the world’s first independently developed supersonic jet,” Boom Supersonic founder and CEO
Blake Scholl said in a release announcing the progress.
Flight test data collected with the XB-1 will inform development of Overture, Boom Supersonic’s airliner. The 64- to 80-passenger aircraft is designed to fly at speeds of Mach 1.7 over water and just under Mach 1 over land.
The company plans to make the first flight of Overture in 2027 and commercial certification for operations two years later.
