PALMDALE — Palmdale School District students’ first day of school, on Thursday, saw students and staff members heading back to school and being greeted by District staff, including Superintendent Raul Maldonado.
“After visiting several schools, this morning, to welcome the new school year, I repeated the phrase, ‘Welcome to a new school year, 2022-23,’ ” Maldonado said, when asked what he felt greeting students on the first day. “I saw many happy faces and smiles. It was a grand opening of schools. It was fantastic to shake parents’ hands and share summer stories.
“It was a great feeling knowing that students were ready to return to school.”
Starting a new school during the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years, was difficult, the superintendent acknowledged.
“But it will be different, this year,” he said. “It was energizing and empowering to see the enthusiasm. We need all the help we can get to ensure our students are back in school.”
This first day was also the first day of new school start times, and the first day of a free after-school program. New start times were required by Senate Bill 328. Under the bill middle-school students start after 8 a.m., and high school students start after 8:30 a.m. In the Palmdale School District, this meant moving elementary school start times to 7:20 a.m. and dismissal is 1:58 p.m. Many parents found they were facing a need for a safe space for students after school.
“The Palmdale School District is delighted to announce the implementation of the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program,” Maldonado said.
The free program, also known as ELOP, provides funding for afterschool and summer school enrichment programs for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. The after-school program focuses on developing the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs and interests of pupils through hands-on, engaging learning experiences, according to a description.
“We are happy and proud to offer ELOP to our students,” Maldonado said.
As part of the program, students will receive a snack and dinner and can stay and be supervised until 6:30 in the evening.
Three companies are partnering with the Palmdale School District to provide this free program for 24 schools across the district. Joining the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club, RISE After School, is Elevo (formerly Sports in Schools). All three companies have been in the district but now are expanding their programs to serve a new need.
“Palmdale School District is always looking to serve our families and the community,” Assistant Superintendent Elena Esquer said. “These after school programs allow us to create a safe space and support for students and add resources for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.