Palmdale School District

Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado (left) shares a laugh with Cactus Magnet Academy students and PETA President Andrew Ramirez, on Thursday, the first day of school.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Craven/Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District students’ first day of school, on Thursday, saw students and staff members heading back to school and being greeted by District staff, including Superintendent Raul Maldonado.

“After visiting several schools, this morning, to welcome the new school year, I repeated the phrase, ‘Welcome to a new school year, 2022-23,’ ” Maldonado said, when asked what he felt greeting students on the first day. “I saw many happy faces and smiles. It was a grand opening of schools. It was fantastic to shake parents’ hands and share summer stories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.