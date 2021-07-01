ACTON — Today is the first official first day of work for Eric Sahakian, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s new superintendent.
Sahakian succeeds former Superintendent Larry King, who announced his resignation in March. He was hired in August 2017. His last Board meeting was June 9, when trustees thanked King for his service.
Sahakian’s contract is good through June 30, 2024. He will be paid a salary of $203,000 a year. The contract provides for a 2.5% increase on July 1 of each year following a satisfactory evaluation by the Board for the preceding year.
Sahakian, who has a doctor of education in Organizational Leadership, has 28 years of experience in kindergarten through 12th-grade education. He most recently served as assistant superintendent of Student Wellness and Support Services for Pasadena Unified School District for more than four years. He previously served as an executive director, a high school principal, elementary school principal, middle school assistant principal, and high school lead counselor and teacher.
The Board appointed Sahakian after an extensive superintendent search conducted by Leadership Associates. Input for the new superintendent included sessions with administrators, staff, parents and other District stakeholders. Multiple community forums were held and an online survey was available for anyone to complete.
“Dr. Sahakian takes great pride in delivering student, family and community services, and maximizing school achievement for students at all levels of learning and overcoming the academic, social, emotional or physical barriers that may impede student success,” the District said in a statement.
Sahakian is married with four children.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve as Acton-Agua Dulce USD next superintendent. I’m looking forward to getting to know and learning more from the students, staff, parents and the district community as a whole,” he said in the statement. “This is an amazing school District. I also look forward to honoring the established programs and accomplishments while continuing to grow and move the district forward, together. I am very eager to roll up my sleeves and to get to work.”
The district will host a meet-and-greet opportunity for students, parents, staff and community members to meet Sahakian at a future date in the coming months.
