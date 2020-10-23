The Triumph Foundation will host the fourth annual Virtual Superheroes Triumph! Run series now through Oct. 31 with the introduction of a virtual race series where participants complete the race from wherever they choose.
The Triumph Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children, adults, and veterans who suffer catastrophic accidents and/or live with a disability.
With restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph joined the ranks of the virtual race community to offer more options than in years past.
The race is timed for runners and rollers, also known as wheelchair users, and is open to the public. Entry fees range from $10 for the Kids Fun Run to $25 for the Fantastic Five-K, $30 for the X-Men 10K, or $40 for the Avengers 10-mile challenge. For $75 you can participate in all three distances.
All proceeds go directly to the foundation. Participants have until Oct. 31 to register and report their results on the race website.
“The purpose is to host an all-inclusive recreation activity for the community so everyone can participate, regardless of their physical ability or mobility limitation,” the foundation said in a statement. “The added race competition elevates the fun, and provides a learning opportunity, showcasing members of the community with disabilities in a positive way that the general public does not often see.”
Even though the race will be done from the comfort and convenience of the participant’s choosing, the Triumph Foundation is planning some fun activities including a best costume contest, and their infamous Challenge.
The Challenge is for people with disabilities who are ambulatory. Participants are “challenged” to walk as far as they are able, whether that is five steps, the full distance they choose, or just standing up at their finish line.
Triumph Foundation’s run series is no ordinary race — it is miles of inspiration — from the costumes, to the variety of abilities competing in the same race, to the motivational camaraderie of communities coming together to support each other.
“I am looking forward to challenging myself this year and not just to compete in the 5K division, but to complete the 10K and 10 mile as well,” said Walter Escamilla, a paraplegic who was injured in 2007 in a motor vehicle accident. “It is very sad that I cannot go and do this race with the community, but at the same time, it makes me happy because I can do it virtually — competing against my friends and still having that sense of camaraderie that is lacking with the current social distancing situation.”
“This year is a blessing in disguise because it has forced us to revisit how we do events,” Randi Wyatt, Triumph Foundation’s event coordinator, said in a statement. “We are seeing these virtual options as a positive impact because we are able to promote nationally and have a greater outreach and reach more people who are lacking in the resources we provide. It all begins with a virtual event and will hopefully have a stronger impact in our other pillars of programming.”
The virtual event can be completed from anywhere — the participant tracks their own time using an app on their phone. They submit their results to the registration website when they have completed their distance.
Participants can sign up by visiting www.runtriumph.org. Record your results with a run racking app such as Runkeeper, Strava, or Pacer, on your phone or mobile device.
