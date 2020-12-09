PALMDALE — Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, to include Palmdale Station, busted an underground party over the weekend.
The “super spreader” event, as it was classified by LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva during a Tuesday briefing at the Hall of Justice in Downtown LA, resulted in the arrest of 158 people, which included more than 100 adults and 35 juveniles.
The event took place around 10 p.m., in a vacant house in the 6300 block of West Avenue M8 in Palmdale.
“These events often involve drugs, prostitution, underage drinking and violence,” Villanueva said.
In addition to violating the stay-at-home health order issued by the state’s health department, the party-goers and hosts engaged in actions that were criminal in nature, he said.
Law enforcement officers recovered six firearms at the event — three that night and three the next morning. In addition, a 17-year-old girl who’d been categorized as a commercially sexually exploited child was rescued.
“Had we done the normal approach to break up the party before it started, it would have resulted in the same victim being taken to the next location and continue trafficking,” Villanueva said.
As a result of the LASD’s actions, the teen was connected to the Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Mental Health, so she will get a full assessment and care. Victim advocates will also reunite her with her family.
Villanueva said parties like this are common. Law enforcement finds out about them by monitoring social media and through informants.
“There’s an underground party circuit that’s been going on forever,” he said. “They do it under the table and make money hand over fist, but the problem is, when these underground events are happening in the middle of a pandemic, what could be a nuisance, becomes a super-spreader event.”
Palmdale Station Capt. Ron Shaffer said the night the party was busted, it was 28 degrees.
“If that would have been inside, it would have been 500 people,” he said. “You’ll find in some more rural communities that Palmdale (Station) services, people like the outdoors. They think because they are outdoors, they can play music louder. This was in a neighborhood, inside a house. Normally, they’d use the whole house, this establishment had a pool, but they weren’t using the pool.”
He said the property managers did not give the hosts permission to use the home for this purpose.
Instead, Villanueva said, they broke into the house so they could have the party.
“They even moved in with an entire U-haul with equipment,” he said.
The sheriff said he understands that because of the health order, people have a desire to socialize and congregate.
“We put people in a position to decide what to do,” he said of the health order being issued. “We force events indoors and that will drive the spread, more.”
Villanueva said the Sheriff’s Department is getting support from the Board of Supervisors to provide some resources.
“We don’t have unlimited resources,” he said. “We have barely enough resources to handle crime that’s occurring.”
However, he said parties like this one have been going on weekly and it’s something his department needs to clamp down on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.