Super Bloom

Lake Elsinore was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a spring “super bloom” of wild poppies. It does not want a repeat, this year, warning the public and threatening arrests.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Lake Elsinore, which was overrun by visitors, four years ago, when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies, has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.

The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale — and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Sounds like Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson is not that bright. Sounds like everyone will have to pay for her stupidity....V.P. Kamattress is a Failure...that's what happens when you hire someone because of their "skin color"...not their abilities. The HMS Joe Biden is sinking fast...but at least the crew is diversified.

