LANCASTER — Sunnydale Elementary School in the Lancaster School District has two teachers who each accumulated 50 years’ experience in education. Only one of them is retiring this year.
It is rare for a school to have one teacher with 50 years’ experience, and even rarer for a district to have two teachers with 50 years’ experience at the same school. Sunnydale celebrated its dynamic duo — Sheree Singleton and Brenda Lachman — with a surprise afterschool party in the cafeteria/multipurpose room, on Tuesday afternoon.
Singleton spent the first 14 years of her career with Mojave Unified School District. She came to the Lancaster district, in 1986. She taught second and third grade at Sierra Elementary School. From 1987 through 1991, Singleton served as an assistant principal and summer school principal.
She returned to the classroom, in 1991, due to budget cuts. She taught first grade at Joshua Elementary School for three years. Singleton has been at Sunnydale Elementary, since the 1995-96 school year. Singleton has served as a GATE teacher, afterschool coordinator, intercession coordinator, administrative intern and Reflections coordinator.
Lachman was hired, on April 24, 1972. She taught sixth grade at Park View School for one-and-a-half years. At the time, Park View was a kindergarten through eighth-grade school. She moved to Sunnydale Elementary, in 1973. She taught fifth, sixth, fourth, third and second grades. She has taught second grade, since 2007. Lachman has served on a Curriculum Development committee, Sunnydale’s self-review program, and as a home and independent study teacher. She also served on the Antelope Valley Articulation Task Force.
Lexy Conte, deputy superintendent of Human Resources, started with a nostalgia game. The game pitted Singleton and Lachman against the world (their peers).
“We’re going to see how well you all know 1972,” Conte said.
They had to guess things such as the average cost for a new house, in 1972 ($27,600), the average income in 1972 ($11,859 per year), the average cost of a new car ($3,853), the average cost of a gallon of gasoline (55 cents per gallon) and the average cost of a movie ticket ($1.75). (Popular movies, in 1972, included “The Godfather,” “The Way of the Dragon” and “The Poseidon Adventure.”) The dynamic duo prevailed.
Conte then presented Singleton and Lachman with glass awards.
“You see that smile, every minute of every day, one of the most gracious people you ever want to meet,” Conte said of Singleton, who will retire at the end of the school year. “Always had something positive to say about every situation even when the rest of us were struggling to figure out why.”
Conte thanked Singleton for her years of service and for being a mentor to everyone in the room.
“It’s been a honor working with you and you’ve always been so kind to me and so gracious,” Singleton said. “My spirit will be here long after I’m gone, I think, but you guys carry on with what we do best and that’s loving those children and helping them learn and grow the best we possibly can.”
Lachman has no current plans to retire.
“I’ve had great-grandchildren in my classroom,” Lachman said.
Lachman started as a sixth-grade substitute teacher at Park View. She completed the year and was hired full-time, the next year. She spent a year at Park View as a sixth-grade teacher. She originally wanted to transfer to El Dorado Elementary School. The District sent Lachman to Sunnydale Elementary instead.
“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Lachman said. “You know why I didn’t leave? Because it was a joyous time here.”
Lachman and Conte worked together at Sunnydale. Both were teachers, then Conte was interim assistant principal for a short period.
“Brenda was always just such a great leader, always did it with great humility,” Conte said.
Lachman does not know when she will retire.
“When I don’t enjoy it anymore; when I’m probably so disabled I can’t,” she said.
Singleton’s favorite thing about teaching has been the children.
“Sunnydale has had, like Brenda said, we’ve had the nicest staff,” Singleton said. “We all just get along together.”
Singleton added working on educational ideas and trying to improve teaching over the years.
“It’s been a challenge and rewarding,” she said.
Singleton is looking forward to her free time.
“I’m just going to enjoy life, enjoy nature,” she said. “Enjoy the sunshine.”
