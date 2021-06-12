PALMDALE — Faced with a critical blood supply need, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Q-9.
Donors will receive two free tickets each to DryTown Water Park for the 2021 season, and a free Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
“We are in a very critical need right now for blood,” said Bob Woodall, American Red Cross account manager.
Donors must be at least 18 years old to give blood.
Appointments are required to donate, in order to prevent large waiting crowds and maintain social distancing measures at the site. Three appointments every 15 minutes are available.
To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and click on “Find a Drive.” Enter ZIP code 93550 in the search box and scroll down the list for the June 13 drive at Legacy Commons.
Organizers hope to have about 70 donors at the drive, Woodall said.
That would be enough to cover about a week’s worth of the typical need for the area’s hospitals, he said.
This annual blood drive is typically held at the Oasis Recreation Center at DryTown Water Park, but the center is being used for COVID-19 vaccinations, Woodall said.
Early during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization saw its blood donations drop severely. As the message was communicated that it was safe to give blood, with all the additional safety precautions in place to meet public health concerns, donations rebounded, he said.
Now, however, as people’s lives are beginning to return to normal, donations have fallen off again.
“That has created a crisis in our blood supply,” he said.
Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department helped boost the effort by providing the Dry Town Water Park tickets, he said.
“Share the vibe and gift the gift of life by donating blood,” Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice said. “You’ll be on your way to helping save multiple lives in as little as one hour of your time and you’ll get to go to DryTown for your gracious donation.”
