SUN VILLAGE — Sun Village will host a free Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 17 at Jackie Robinson Park, 8733 East Ave. R.
Vendors interested in participating can call 661-571-4134 or visit SunVillageCalifornia.com.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 5:04 am
The family-friendly event will feature a game truck, live music, a domino tournament, memorabilia history museum, food, a car show and entertainment. There will also be a photo booth, basketball, sip and paint and a fashion show.
