SUN VILLAGE — Volunteers Barbara Grant, Tameka Wilson and Naima Moore have organized a 1.5-mile walk fundraiser, on Saturday, to raise money for breast cancer research.
The walk is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., Saturday. Participants will go to Livingstone Cathedral of Worship, 377721 100th St. East. There will be a shuttle to transport people to Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R.
Once all participants arrive at the park, Bishop Henry Hearns will give the opening prayer. The group will then walk the approximately one-and-a-half miles from the park to the church.
There will be a mini-program at the church with balloons, raffle prizes, music and a continental breakfast after the walk. Angela Hearns is scheduled to sing. Organizers asked that donations be submitted via check to Living Stone Cathedral of Church with American Cancer Society written in the lower left-hand corner memo box.
Grant is a 10-year breast cancer survivor. She organized the fundraiser to pick up where the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life fundraisers left off.
The Antelope Valley previously hosted two of the 24-hour fundraisers, one at Highland High School and another at Quartz Hill High School, each year.
“Since we’ve had the COVID, we haven’t had the Relay for Life,” Grant said. “I’m a survivor of breast cancer, so I think our community, back here in the desert, rural area, we need to get this kind of information out to the women and let them know what we have here in the Antelope Valley that can help them.”
Grant previously participated in both local Relay For Life events.
“I don’t know if it’s going to come back,” she said.
Grant thanked Bishop Hearns and Pastor Thomas Carter for their assistance in organizing the event.
This will be the fifth year that Grant and others have conducted some type of walk. They previously walked about the church’s parking lot. This time, they decided to venture out and go farther.
“Next year we’re going to hope that it’s going to be bigger and then maybe we can get one of the schools or one of the parks to let us use their facility to walk the track,” Grant said.
On Saturday, the group will walk east, down Avenue R toward 100th Street East. They will turn right at 100th Street East and head south toward the church.
The California Highway Patrol will be in the area, Grant said. There will also be men on horses to ensure the group’s safety.
“As long as we get across that main street, then we’ll have people designated through each one of the little smaller intersections,” she said. “We’ll have someone there to say, ‘Yeah, it’s OK, we can go across.’ ”
There will also be balloons set up.
“Somebody is going to be there to guide us,” Grant said.
