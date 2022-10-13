SUN VILLAGE — Volunteers Barbara Grant, Tameka Wilson and Naima Moore have organized a 1.5-mile walk fundraiser, on Saturday, to raise money for breast cancer research.

The walk is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., Saturday. Participants will go to Livingstone Cathedral of Worship, 377721 100th St. East. There will be a shuttle to transport people to Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R.

