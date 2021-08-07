PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Summer Team reported a busy July, with three significant arrests, including multiple arrests for attempted murder, and a number of illegal guns were seized.
On July 16, deputies saw an attempted murder suspect in front of his residence. When he saw the deputies, he fled in his vehicle and deputies followed in pursuit, according to Palmdale Sheriff Station officials.
When deputies stopped him, they found a gun in his vehicle. Five additional guns and cocaine were found during a subsequent search of the residence under a search warrant.
On July 27, the Summer Team deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered that two of the people in the car were two of three suspects wanted on attempted murder charges for a shooting, according to officials.
Deputies with Operation Safe Streets then found the third suspect while executing two search warrants stemming from the traffic stop. They also found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, officials said.
On July 31, another Summer Team traffic stop yielded two guns lacking serial numbers. The person stopped with the guns was later found to be a convicted felon, officials said.
