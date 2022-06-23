LANCASTER — Eastside Union School District’s Child Nutrition Department served approximately 3,000 meal kits, at Friday’s kickoff for its Summer Meal program at Tierra Bonita Park, where children and teens 18 and younger can eat for free, this summer.
The program runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, through July 29 (with no meals served, the week of July 4). The park is at 44910 27th St. East.
The meal kits included a cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato cup, chips, carrot and celery sticks, slice of watermelon, fruit cup, a frozen juice treat and a water bottle. The family barbecue event featured face-painting, live entertainment and giveaways from KMIX106.3-FM. District officials expect to serve about 25,000 meals this summer.
“I look forward to our summer meals kickoff event, each year,” Support Services Manager Michelle Quirce said. “It is a great opportunity to serve the families in our community and provide them not only with a nutritious meal but also a fun-filled day. A special thank you to all our community partners and vendors that make this event possible.”
The District’s parents also showed their appreciation for the event.
“Thanks, Eastside; we appreciate this event. Hope you continue to keep this going,” Eastside parent Kenisha Sims said.
“My boys had a blast in the splash pad and we appreciate the free burgers. Thanks, Eastside,” Maria Rodriguez said.
“Our family didn’t have any plans, this summer, times have been tough for us and we aren’t able to take our kids out of town like we usually do. This event really made my kid’s summer.” Angelica Ayala said.
The District also held a Family Fun Day, on June 11, to celebrate Juneteenth at Enterprise Elementary School. The event brought the community together for a day of food, music and performances in celebration of Juneteenth. Activities also included arts and crafts, basketball matches and dancing contests, and several items were raffled out throughout the event.
Additionally, the District partnered with Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center to provide COVID vaccines and immunizations.
