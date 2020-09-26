LOS ANGELES — Another bout of high heat is expected to reach the Southland next week, with forecasters warning of moderate Santa Ana winds blowing across the area by Monday, and potentially record-setting temperatures by mid-week.
The heat isn’t expected to be as oppressive as it was in early September, but inland areas could have temperatures about eight to 14 degrees above normal by Sunday, and getting warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, “locally moderate” Santa Ana winds will develop Monday morning and continue into Tuesday, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph likely in canyons and passes. The winds will weaken by Wednesday.
“The bottom line is there will be hot and dry conditions across the forecast area with gusty Santa Anas a good possibility both Monday and Tuesday mornings into the early afternoon hours,” according to the weather service.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of the weekend, with valley temperatures reaching 103 to 105 degrees, and coastal areas hitting the upper-80s to mid-90s.
With heat and Santa Ana winds, the weather system will also raise the risk of wildfires. The weather service warned of possible “large plume growth and rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has already issued an extreme heat warning for the western San Fernando Valley that will be in effect from Sunday through Wednesday. A less severe heat alert will be in effect today through Wednesday in the Antelope Valley; Sunday through Wednesday in the eastern San Fernando Valley, eastern San Gabriel Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Wednesday in the western San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles Basin.
