CALIFORNIA CITY — California City children and youth will have the opportunity to take part in a summer day camp program offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, this summer.
The camp is planned for school-aged children, and will run during the Mojave Unified School District’s summer break, from June 1 to Aug. 5, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks said.
“Summer break is often a hard time for parents with school-aged children, as the schools do not always offer summer school programs,” she said. The summer day camp will offer “a safe, fun space to learn play and grow over the summer.”
The camp program will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The cost is $25 per week, to offset the cost of supplies, Oaks said.
Each week will have a different theme, with educational and fun activities geared to that topic. For example, Lego week will have activities to teach basic engineering, architecture and building, while sports week will give them the chance to learn different sports.
Campers will be divided into two age groups, of older and younger children.
To facilitate this age group division and better tailor the program to participants, the City Council, on Tuesday, approved hiring two temporary, part-time recreation staff. This will ensure staffing to manage both age groups. Existing recreation staff will be used to cover lunch breaks or absences, according to the staff report.
The cost of the temporary staff will not be more than $5,000 for the camp period, according to the staff report.
Staff is also seeking donations to support the summer day camp.
Councilmember Jim Creighton questioned whether the two additional staff would be enough to provide adequate supervision of campers.
So far, there hasn’t been much feedback to judge the number of campers expected, Oaks said.
“Seeing as how we’re charging for it, there hasn’t been a lot interest in programs that we have charged for in the past,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.