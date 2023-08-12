Jews of Color Summer Camp

Maya Johnson, 7, of New York, is playfully swung into the lake by her friends during Camp Be’chol Lashon, a sleepaway camp for Jewish children of color in Petaluma.

 Associated Press

PETALUMA — One camper, from Oakland, has a white Jewish mother and a father who is Black and Muslim. Another was adopted in Uganda by a white Jewish woman; they now live in Montana.

Like many of the young people who shared challenges and adventures with them this summer, they grew up often feeling like outliers — and then found a near-magical comfort zone at Camp Be’chol Lashon in the rolling hills of Marin County. Its founders say it’s the only sleepaway summer camp specifically serving Jewish children of color, creating a safe space for candid conversations on race and identity.

