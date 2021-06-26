LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents eager for some fun in the sun can take the Summer Beach Bus to Santa Monica Beach beginning July 3.
Passengers can board the beach bus every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 6 including Labor Day.
The bus will pick up passengers each morning and return them each evening to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster and the Palmdale Transportation Center.
The bus is scheduled to depart from Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park’s main entrance at 10th Street West and Walt Troth Drive/City Park Drive, south of Avenue K-8, at 8:30 a.m. and from the Palmdale Transportation Center at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive at 9 a.m.
The bus is scheduled to arrive at Santa Monica Beach at 10:50 a.m.
The bus will leave Santa Monica Beach at 3:30 p.m. and arrive in Palmdale at 5:25 p.m. and in Lancaster at 5:40 p.m.
Reservations are available and strongly recommended to ensure seating is availability. To reserve a trip, visit www.LAGoBus.com. Reservations can be made up to 10 days in advance but no later than 10 a.m. one day prior to the trip. A confirmation will be sent.
The fare is $6 per round-trip for children and adults. For senior citizens (age 60 and older) and people with disabilities, the fare is $2 per round-trip.
A fare-paying parent or guardian must accompany children under 12 years of age.
Riders are encouraged to assemble at the bus stop 10 minutes prior to departure. Riders who miss the bus in Santa Monica must find their own transportation back, county officials warned.
For details, 626-458-3909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or call 888-769-1122.
Consistent with federal, state and county requirements, Beach Bus riders must wear a face mask on the bus. Bring hand sanitizer and clean hands often.
