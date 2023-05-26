LANCASTER — It’s time to dig that bathing suit out of winter storage, grab your sunscreen and catch a ride to the waves as the Antelope Valley Summer Beach Bus service to Santa Monica Beach is set to resume on Monday and continue through Labor Day, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Buses operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Buses depart from Walt Troth Drive/City Park Drive at Sgt. Steve Owen Park, 43063 10th St. West, at 8:30 a.m., and from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus stop zone at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Drive, at 9 a.m. Buses are scheduled to arrive at Santa Monica Beach near the Santa Monica Pier at 10:50 a.m.
Buses depart from Santa Monica Beach’s pier parking lot at 3:30 p.m.
Buses are scheduled to arrive at the Palmdale Transportation Center, at 5:25 p.m. and at Sgt. Steve Owen Park at 5:40 p.m.
Round-trip cost is $6 for children and adults, or $2 for persons with disabilities and seniors age 60 and older with identification.
Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To ensure a seat, make reservations at www.LAGoBus.com up to 10 days in advance, but no later than 10 a.m. one day prior to the trip.
For details, call 626-458-3909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Riders are encouraged to assemble at the bus stop 10 minutes prior to departure.
Riders who miss the bus in Santa Monica must find their own transportation home.
Service is subject to change due to weather and road conditions.
