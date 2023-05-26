Summer Beach Bus

Los Angeles County’s summer Beach Bus service, which will transport beachgoers from Lancaster and Palmdale to Santa Monica Beach, will resume Monday.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — It’s time to dig that bathing suit out of winter storage, grab your sunscreen and catch a ride to the waves as the Antelope Valley Summer Beach Bus service to Santa Monica Beach is set to resume on Monday and continue through Labor Day, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Buses operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.