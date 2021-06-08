PALMDALE — Daily fun can be found throughout the summer at two Palmdale parks, as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts free, socially distanced youth activities for local families.
The fun began June 7 and will continue through Aug. 7 at Marie Kerr Park, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), and Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
The free activities will run from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends outside the community buildings at each park.
The activities are targeted for children ages five to 12, and adults are required to accompany participating children, Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano said.
No registration is required to take part; drop-ins are welcome.
In addition to the organized fun, equipment such as balls, tennis racquets, jump ropes, hula hoops and the like are available for free rental; an ID or other collateral is required to check out the equipment.
The city has several enhanced safety precautions in place for its summer programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We definitely do a lot more cleaning,” Serrano said.
Staff are required to wear masks at all times, and participants are also encouraged to wear masks, which will be provided if needed.
All activities will be outdoors and spaced out to allow six feet of distance between household groups.
Craft projects are designed to be either completed on-site or taken away, and areas such as tables will be sanitized every hour. Equipment checked out will all be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized once returned and prior to use by anyone else, Serrano said.
Special events are also planned at both parks on three Saturdays throughout the summer.
On June 12, a Family Fitness Day will see park staff host a variety of socially-distance field games and obstacles courses to encourage families to remain active and healthy.
The official summer kick-off will take place on June 26, and will feature socially distanced activities and prepackaged treats. Children participating will be able to make summer crafts and enjoy water games.
The final special event will take on a tropical flair on Aug. 7, with the End of the Summer Blast Hula Party. This celebration will include games such as hula hoop, Hawaiian limbo and Kumu Hula Says. Hawaiian themed snacks will be available while supplies last.
Each of the three Saturday special programs runs from 10 a.m. to noon.
Parks and Recreation staff at all of these summer activities are also available to provide information on other summer programs, classes and events, Serrano said.
“We’re out there as a resource,” she said.
For details, call (661) 267-5611.
