PALMDALE — A lawsuit filed by Palmdale’s former assistant city manager against former Palmdale city manager J.J. Murphy has been dismissed by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.
Murphy, who was fired by the City Council, on Feb. 16, announced the dismissal, Wednesday afternoon, during a press conference in front of City Hall.
“My reputation’s been ruined, but if you haven’t figured out yet, I’m a fighter. We’re going to continue this. Justice, hopefully, will continue to prevail,” he said.
Murphy, also on Wednesday, filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination against the city, alleging he was forced out because he refused to participate in unlawful activities by city officials, specifically Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and former deputy city attorney Drew Pletcher.
“A little over a year ago, the now-lame duck mayor, Steve Hofbauer, set out to destroy this man in order to get rid of him,” Murphy’s attorney in the lawsuit against the city, Kevin Shenkman, said. “(Murphy) wouldn’t go along with the schemes of Steve Hofbauer, the illegal schemes, to try to maintain political control.”
Shenkman said the dismissed lawsuit, along with three other similar ones filed by city employees, were part of Hofbauer’s efforts.
Maithi (Marie) Ricci, who worked as assistant city manager, from January 2020 to August 2021, filed the lawsuit against Murphy and the city, in January. It alleged that Murphy retaliated and defamed her when she reported his actions, including discrimination, harassment and improper and/or illegal use of public funds, among other claims.
The lawsuit listed eight complaints for damages, including whistleblower retaliation, discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and interference with prospective economic relations, listed in the lawsuit.
In dismissing Ricci’s lawsuit against Murphy, Judge Michelle Williams Court granted Murphy’s request for dismissal, as Ricci “failed to meet her burden of establishing a probability of prevailing on the merits as an evidentiary matter.” Given the judge’s review of the arguments put forth in the complaint, as well as Murphy’s response, she determined that Ricci could not provide the evidence necessary for a judgment in her favor.
The judge’s order also awards attorney fees to Murphy.
Ricci’s lawsuit continues against the City of Palmdale, however, which has also made its own case for dismissal. According to the order, the city’s motion is scheduled to be heard, on Aug. 23.
Murphy said he will continue to fight the similar whistleblower retaliation lawsuits by City Clerk Shanae Smith, Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez and Deputy City Manager Mike Behen and expects to similarly prevail.
The lawsuit against the city alleges that city officials, hoping to maintain the political status quo in a time of changing demographics in Palmdale, participated in unlawful actions and retaliated against Murphy when he resisted.
“I’ve been asked to do illegal things that I wouldn’t do,” Murphy said. “I’ve been asked to fire people because of the political party they were registered. I protected the city.
“I did what was right for the city all along.”
Among the allegations in the lawsuit are that Hofbauer’s attempts to use city resources for his election campaign were refused; the mayor and another Council member trying to have a political contributor’s project pushed through despite being rejected by the city engineer; and Hofbauer and Loa trying to force Murphy to fire the Council liaison because he was a Democrat.
In retaliation for his refusals, city officials sought to “create circumstances that would make continuing (Murphy’s) employment impossible,” according to the lawsuit.
In addition to allegations of unlawful activities by city officials, the lawsuit filed by Murphy also claims the city failed to pay the wages he was owed. This includes failing to apply a 5% raise he was due, as per his contract, in January 2022 and paying 12 months’ salary as severance, instead of the contractual 18 months.
City of Palmdale officials said they do not comment on pending litigation.
“I haven’t seen the filing and can’t speak to its specifics,” Hofbauer said. “However, for my entire 30 years of public service to Palmdale and its residents, I have always worked to act with integrity and professionalism. I am greatly disappointed that, in this period just a few months before the election, there are false claims circulating that I have might done something improper or illegal. I will continue to focus on doing what’s right, and I would hope and expect that we can all do the same.”
During the press conference, Murphy thanked those who have stood by and supported him through it all.
