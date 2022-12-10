SAN DIEGO — San Diego police killed an apparently suicidal man, Thursday, when he refused to drop a gun he was holding, authorities said.
As officers arrived after the 1 p.m. report, the man fled through an alley.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 12:38 pm
“Officers confronted the man and he asked them to shoot him” before running off again, the Sheriff’s Department statement said. Other officers confronted the man in the driveway of a nearby home.
When he refused to drop the gun, they fired bean bag weapons and the man fell down but he was holding the gun when he got up and three officers opened fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The man died at the scene.
