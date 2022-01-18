LANCASTER — A driver was killed, on Sunday, after making a sudden turn in front of an oncoming car.
The driver of a Chevy Spark was westbound on Avenue J, shortly before 11 a.m., when he made a sudden left or U-turn at the intersection of 32nd Street East, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
The turn was in the path of an oncoming eastbound Hyundai Sonata on Avenue J.
The driver of the Chevy Spark, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he later died, deputies reported.
The driver of the Sonata, also the sole occupant of that vehicle, sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Speed and driving under the influence do not appear to be factors, deputies reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
