Recent media accounts across the nation have highlighted situations where law enforcement’s use of tasers may have injured or even killed people.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on Sheriff’s Department’s use of tasers.
The Sheriff’s Department describes tasers as a less lethal, handheld electronic immobilization device used for controlling assaultive/high-risk persons. The purpose is to facilitate a safe and effective response to minimize injury to suspects and deputies.
According to the department, tasers should not be used in any other situation where there is a reasonably foreseeable likelihood of severe injury or death.
LASD’s policy on the use of tasers is in their Manual of Policy and Procedures 5-06/040.95-Electronic Immobilization Device (Taser) Procedures: http://bit.ly/402jDK4
Why use a Taser when you can blast a 40 cal hole in the criminals chest ? One might ask.......lets hope the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission's children dont get too high and get out of line. I personally feel that Tasers (although they may not be perfect) are a Great Attempt to control someone that is Mentally ill or on a Death Wish (aka suicide by cop). But why tie up the Courts..."Bust a Cap, and Call it Done" may be the new mantra on the Force. I bet Bullet Manufacturers are probably "against" Tasers.
