PALMDALE — The office of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is accepting submissions for its annual Congressional Art Competition.
Garcia’s office on Monday invited high school students across California’s 25th District to participate in the competition for a chance to have their artwork displayed in the Capitol.
“I am excited to announce the commencement of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition,” Garcia said. “This is my first time hosting this competition as a member of Congress and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see what the creative students from California’s 25th District come up with.”
The winner will have their artwork displayed at the US Capitol Building, for one year beginning in May, where it will be seen by members of Congress and visitors from around the world.
Submitted artwork is required to be two-dimensional and can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and fourinches deep. If a participants work is selected, it must arrive in Washington framed and cannot be larger than the required dimensions. The framed piece should also not weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, computer-generated art, photographs and mixed media.
All entries are to be submitted by April 23. Judging will occur on May 4 to decide first, second and third places.
The winners will be announced on May 5 and participate a meet and greet with Garcia on May 7.
Go to https://mikegarcia.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/ to enter the contest.
Any questions regarding the congressional art competition should be submitted to Chelsea Orzechowski at Garcia’s office at 661-568-4855 or Chelsea.Orzechowski@mail.house.gov and include “Congressional Art Competition 2021” in the subject line.
