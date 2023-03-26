LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map to subdivide about 10 acres at the southeast corner of 65th Street West and Avenue J-8 into 36 single-family residential lots.
The Commission also adopted a mitigated negative declaration for the project.
An initial study was prepared for the proposed project and circulated for a 30-day public review period from Feb. 7 to March 9. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California Department Transportation submitted comments, as did the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District.
“All of those comments are routine and the issues have been addressed in the initial study,” Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
Karl Malick of David Evans and Associates, the applicant’s representative, was available at the meeting to answer any of the commissioners’ questions.
The Commission voted 5-0 to approve the tentative tract map and adopt the mitigated negative declaration, with commissioners King Moore II and Leslie Underwood absent.
“I’d like to see somebody start building one of these, Mr. Malick,” Chairman James Vose said. “Do you have any influence with the owner?”
“You’ll see something from another developer soon,” Malick said.
