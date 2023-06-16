LANCASTER — Rock band Styx is the latest addition to the 2023 AV Fair Concert Series presented by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center fair organizers announced Thursday.
Styx will headline the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena Stage on Sept. 26. The progressive ’70s pop and soft rock-and-roll band, whose musical hits include “Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade” and numerous other Top 40 hits, will entertain rock and rollers of all ages.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at avfair.com.
As previously announced, country artists Randy Houser and Rodney Atkins will perform on opening night of the fair, Sept. 22. Clint Black and special guest Ned LeDoux will perform on Sept. 25. Additional concert announcements, including dates and times, will be announced in the next couple of weeks. Concert seating is limited, and fans are encouraged to purchase concert tickets early.
“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our sponsors, community partners, vendors, and hundreds of volunteers, this year’s fair, themed ‘A Barn Good Time,’ is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and engaging fairs on record,” AV Fair & Event Center Board of Director President Angie Hughes said. “We all look forward to spending time with old friends and making new ones at our beloved AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival.”
Businesses and individuals interested in participating in the 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival can view home arts/exhibit applications, vendor applications, and sponsorship information online at avfair.com.
The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival is scheduled from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1; it will be dark on Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.