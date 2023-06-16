Styx

Rock band Styx will be part of the 2023 AV Fair Concert Series, fair organizers have announced. The band, which has been active for more than 50 years, is scheduled to play on Sept. 26

 Photo courtesy of Styxworld.com

LANCASTER — Rock band Styx is the latest addition to the 2023 AV Fair Concert Series presented by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center fair organizers announced Thursday.

Styx will headline the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena Stage on Sept. 26. The progressive ’70s pop and soft rock-and-roll band, whose musical hits include “Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade” and numerous other Top 40 hits, will entertain rock and rollers of all ages.

