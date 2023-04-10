EDWARDS AFB — It may not seem like it, but the aeronautical research at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center has a lot in common with capturing heart-stopping aerial sequences in films such as “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Both require the coordinated efforts of teams of people in the air and on the ground; both plan out flights in great detail and even rehearse maneuvers before ever getting in an aircraft; and both follow similar processes as they advance technology in their respective fields.
Film and television aerial coordinator and stunt pilot Kevin LaRosa II shared this observation Thursday with employees at Armstrong.
“I’m a Hollywood guy,” he said of his initial surprise at the invitation to speak at NASA.
However, after taking a flight in the center’s F-15 the day before, “I think I understand it,” he said. Both fields have similar standards and “the primary mission it to take care of our people and our aircraft and bring them back on the ground.”
LaRosa’s list of film credits includes “Iron Man,” “Avengers,” “Transformers 5” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” along with numerous television shows and other media.
“They’re all a little different and they’re all fun,” he said.
He flies as a stunt pilot and as a pilot of various aircraft outfitted as camera platforms, in which is essentially “a dolly in the sky,” LaRosa said.
As an aerial coordinator, LaRosa is the person in charge of all the flying in a production, bringing in the aircraft and personnel necessary, planning the flights and ensuring all comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and “mostly importantly how we’re all going to go home at night.”
He also works with military and aircraft manufacturers to provide cinematic-style aerial footage of aircraft for promotional and other purposes.
In order to capture all these images, LaRosa’s company has aircraft, helicopters and camera mounts specially developed for the purpose. One, the Cinejet, is a modified L-39 Czech fighter jet and was used to capture footage in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
“That was a bit of a dream of mine,” LaRosa said.
LaRosa is a third generation pilot and follows in his father’s footsteps in the film and television industry. But it took time before he entered the industry itself, as his father’s advice was to gain a lot of experience in a variety of flying: traffic watch, helicopters, jet charters.
“I did a lot of jobs and I absolutely loved them all,” he said. “Everything I was doing was building experience for where I wanted to go.”
All the different jobs, with different people, taught LaRosa not only what to do, but what not to do. “I was a sponge,” he said.
It was one of these jobs in which he met a pilot who helped shaped him and his future career. At Wolf Air Aviation, he flew a jet and learned military-style flying working for Department of Defense contracts all over the country, filming military aircraft.
The pilot who taught him was the late Tom McMurtry, who had a long career as a research pilot at Armstrong (then Dryden).
“This gentleman is just a huge human being; amazing heart, but one of the best aviators I’ve ever experienced in my life,” LaRosa said.
While flying together on long ferry flights, McMurtry would share stories of his NASA work and other aviation experiences with LaRosa.
“He doesn’t realize he’s teaching me,” LaRosa said of those flights.
LaRosa has another link to Armstrong: center pilot Hernan Posada. Posada’s first job as a pilot was for LaRosa’s father’s company, flying traffic aircraft through the skies above Los Angeles.
It was Posada who reached out to LaRosa about sharing his experiences with Armstrong employees.
LaRosa walked his audience through the intense aerial filming for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which resulted in 800 hours of content.
The movie itself was “a dream come true movie,” he said.
LaRosa served as the aerial coordinator for the film, in part due to his varied experiences, including working with the military.
Because star and producer — and accomplished aviator — Tom Cruise insisted that all the aerial scenes “be real,” the filming was extensive. Cruise said in a feature about the film that he waited to make the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster until the technology was available to do so.
The cast underwent extensive flight training before filming started, using a curriculum created with the LaRosas, senior and junior. By the time they flew in Navy F-18s, “it was like no big deal,” LaRosa said. “That’s why they looked so good.”
