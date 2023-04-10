Aerial filming

Film and television stunt pilot and aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa II speaks to employees at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base about his work and the similarities to NASA during a presentation on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Steve Freeman

EDWARDS AFB — It may not seem like it, but the aeronautical research at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center has a lot in common with capturing heart-stopping aerial sequences in films such as “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Both require the coordinated efforts of teams of people in the air and on the ground; both plan out flights in great detail and even rehearse maneuvers before ever getting in an aircraft; and both follow similar processes as they advance technology in their respective fields.

