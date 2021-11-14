LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host its fourth Stuff-a-Humvee Toy Drive, on Dec. 15, at the Target store at 43525 10th St. West.
Deputies will be at the store, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to collect new unwrapped toys throughout the day.
“Our goal is to fill our Humvee rescue vehicle with as many toys as we can,” Lancaster Station Public Information Officer Ali Villalobos wrote.
All of the donated toys will be distributed to local families by deputies in late December.
Those who cannot stop by Target, on Dec. 15, can drop off any new unwrapped toy to station personnel at the Lancaster station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd., through Dec. 20.
Due to allergens, no stuffed animals/plush toys can be accepted unless they are in individual packaging from the manufacturer.
