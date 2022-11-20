AVTA Stuff-a-Bus

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s annual Stuff-a-Bus holiday toy drive kicks off, Monday. There will be four Stuff-a-Bus collection event opportunities to this year, beginning with the BLVD Small Business from noon to 4 p.m., Nov. 26.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Transit Authority

LANCASTER — Beginning Monday and continuing through Dec. 12, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive will hold its annual collection of toys and clothing for the AV community’s children in need.

Santa’s helpers will be heard chanting “Stuff That Bus!” and ringing their bells to make sure the children and families they serve have a much brighter holiday season. Each year, the drive collects donations of new unwrapped toys, clothing and gifts for children ages 0-18.

