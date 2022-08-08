Alcohol and crime study

A study commissioned by Pueblo y Salud shows a correlation between a high density of alcohol outlets and higher crime. The study was presented to the Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday.

 Map courtesy of Pueblo y Salud

PALMDALE — A study by a University of California Berkley researcher shows a correlation between a higher density of alcohol outlets and more crime in portions of Palmdale.

Pueblo y Salud, an organization dedicated to reducing alcohol and tobacco disparities in the community, presented the study to the Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday. The purpose of the study was to prevent data to support the organization’s effort to prevent new Conditional Use Permits for alcohol sales in areas of Palmdale that already have high density.

