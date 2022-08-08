PALMDALE — A study by a University of California Berkley researcher shows a correlation between a higher density of alcohol outlets and more crime in portions of Palmdale.
Pueblo y Salud, an organization dedicated to reducing alcohol and tobacco disparities in the community, presented the study to the Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday. The purpose of the study was to prevent data to support the organization’s effort to prevent new Conditional Use Permits for alcohol sales in areas of Palmdale that already have high density.
The organization commissioned the study by Sharon O’Hara, a research fellow at the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation at UC Berkley.
O’Hara shared her findings in a prerecorded presentation.
The study looked at Part 1 and Part 2 crimes reported by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, in 2019 and 2020. Part 1 crimes are classified by the FBI as homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny theft, grand theft auto and arson. Part 2 crimes are sex offenses, non-aggravated assault, weapons laws, offenses against family, narcotics, drunk/alcohol/drugs, drunk driving, vehicle laws, vandalism and other miscellaneous crimes.
By mapping alcohol outlets — on-site and off-site consumption sales — and crime incidents, the study was able to show a higher number of crimes in areas where there is a high density of alcohol outlets, primarily in the 93550 ZIP code in central Palmdale. This area includes the city’s primary commercial district, along 10th Street West near the Antelope Valley Mall and on Palmdale Boulevard.
The study shows a correlation between the two, although it can’t show causality, O’Hara said, because it uses data from events that already happened and can’t control all the variables, as a laboratory study would.
The study was provided as a presentation only, with no opportunity for questions or discussion. Xavier Flores, formerly of Pueblo y Salud, said O’Hara could be made available for questions at a future Council meeting.
“This is just the beginning for us. We’re not going anywhere,” he said.
