SANTA MONICA — Workers employed by nonprofit homeless services agencies in Los Angeles County often do not earn a living wage, creating stress for the workers and making it difficult to retain staff, according to a report released Wednesday by the Santa Monica-based RAND Corporation.
According to the report, salaries are “particularly low” for the most frontline workers who are on the streets reaching out to the homeless, creating health concerns and housing insecurity for workers already facing challenging working conditions.
“From the worker perspective, earning such low wages has material consequences, including stress and housing insecurity — they may worry about becoming unhoused themselves,” said Lisa Abraham, the study’s lead author and an associate economist at RAND, said in a statement. “These challenges make it hard for a worker to develop a career when they themselves may be struggling to make ends meet.”
The study concluded that increasing salaries for homeless response workers could improve the quality of their work by boosting morale, easing stress and reducing turnover.
According to RAND, more than 200 nonprofit organizations in the county conduct homeless response efforts, with roughly 8,000 people working in the sector.
The study’s authors estimated that most frontline workers and even some of in management positions don’t earn a living wage. According to the report, frontline workers earn roughly $40,000 to $60,000 annually, while supervisors and managers may earn more.
