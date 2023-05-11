SANTA MONICA — Workers employed by nonprofit homeless services agencies in Los Angeles County often do not earn a living wage, creating stress for the workers and making it difficult to retain staff, according to a report released Wednesday by the Santa Monica-based RAND Corporation.

According to the report, salaries are “particularly low” for the most frontline workers who are on the streets reaching out to the homeless, creating health concerns and housing insecurity for workers already facing challenging working conditions.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

They do not want the Homeless issue to go away...people are making too much money playing the homeless game.

